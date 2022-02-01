Who would speak for you if you could not speak for yourself?

This Advanced Care Planning workshop is for Veterans and their loved ones. Learn how to make your wishes known and get questions answered about Advance Directives, Living Wills and who makes decisions for you if you haven’t named someone. This workshop will be held virtually by video to your home using Video Connect.

Thursday, March 3, 2022, 9:00am – 10:00am

Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 4:30pm – 5:30pm

REGISTRATION: 207-623-8411 x5906 – leave Veteran name, phone number, email and mailing address.

Now, More Than Ever, Make Your Wishes Known