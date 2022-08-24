Rumford Whole Health Learning Live Educational Event

Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports Veteran’s health and well-being and centers around what matters to the Veteran, not what is the matter with them. This process includes their health team getting to know Veterans on a more personal level to develop a personalized health plan based on their values, needs, and goals.

Whole Health puts Veterans in control of their care. It focuses on self-care, skill building and support. These services are not diagnosis or disease based, but support the personal health plan of each Veteran. Approaches such as stress reduction, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, nutrition, acupuncture, and health coaching are available.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Explore the Wheel of Health via experiential activities and browse information & resources provided by VA Maine Healthcare System. Attention Maine Veterans: you are invited to consider what matters to you and explore the many components that contribute to your WholeHealth while mixing with fellow Veterans & VA staff while learning about the WholeHealth model of care and services available to Veterans at the VA Maine Healthcare System.

This event will be complying with current National CDC and Veteran Heath Administration pandemic response guidance.