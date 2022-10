Touch a Truck & Trunk or Treat

Touch a Truck & Trunk or Treat

Where: Togus Medical Center, Parking lot 1

When: 29 Oct. 10am–2pm

Why: Come meet your local 1st responders, learna bout fire safety, get some candy and have fun. Fun and educational activities will be provided by Fire, EMS, Corrections, Police and many more.

Come check out our smoke trailer and bounce house.

All are Welcome