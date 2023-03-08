PACT Act Claims Clinic & Toxic Exposure Screening

PACT Act Claims Clinic & Toxic Exposure Screening Veterans

VBA and VHA are collaborating to host a PACT Act Claims Clinic on Monday, March 27, 2023, 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM. The expanded hours are to allow access to working Veterans who want to attend prior to or after their regular workday. Veterans will be able to inquire about benefits and healthcare, learn about PACT Act, receive a Toxic Exposure Screening, file a claim or enroll in healthcare.

What: A quick, 5-10 minute screening to identify and document any potential exposures to toxins during military service.

When: Monday, March 27, 2023, 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Click on the event post at the bottom of this page to add to your calendar)

Where: Togus VA Medical Center, Lobby, Building 200.

Why: To support your long-term health plan and ensure you receive informed, whole-health care.

Who will be there: