Let’s work together to help save lives and stop overdoses!

Overdose Awareness Event Flyer

Join us in recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day at our informational booth on August 31, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., in the main lobby of Building 200 at the Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center Augusta, ME 04330. The opioid epidemic is taking numerous lives and we have numerous tools available to help counteract overdoses and hopefully save a life. Please stop by our booth for educational materials and/or a prescription for naloxone to help save your life or a loved one in your home.

When:

Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Togus VA Medical Center

Building 200, Lobby

Cost:

Free

