Let’s work together to help save lives and stop overdoses!
Join us in recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day at our informational booth on August 31, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., in the main lobby of Building 200 at the Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center Augusta, ME 04330. The opioid epidemic is taking numerous lives and we have numerous tools available to help counteract overdoses and hopefully save a life. Please stop by our booth for educational materials and/or a prescription for naloxone to help save your life or a loved one in your home.
When:
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 200, Lobby
Cost:
Free
