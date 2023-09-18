VA Maine Caregiver Support Program: In-Person Caregiver Event - Caribou

The Year of the Caregiver 2024: The Whole Caregiver

Join us LIVE in November for hours of education, self-care, fun and companionship with other VA Maine Caregivers!

We will have speakers, activities, giveaways and lunch!

If you need to bring your Veteran with you to attend, we will have volunteers and activities for them too!

Please RSVP for this event. RSVP's received by Thursday, September 21st will be eligible for a free shirt.

For Questions or to RSVP, call or email:

(207) 623-8411 x7987 or x2598

VHATOGMAINECAREGIVERSUPPORT@va.gov