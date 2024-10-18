Veterans Day Ceremony
When:
Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:00 am ET
Where:
Flagpole commons outside of Building 200
1 VA Center
Augusta, ME
Cost:
Free
Please join us in honoring all who have served in the United States military at VA Maine's annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11, 2023, 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. at Togus, outside of building 200 by the flagpole commons. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony. All are welcome!