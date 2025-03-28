Notice of Availability: Environmental Assessment, for Demolition of Buildings B222, Q33, and Q34 Togus Veterans Affairs Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

March 28, 2025

Augusta , ME — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announces the availability of the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed demolition of three buildings on the Togus Veteran Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) campus that are dilapidated and no longer in use.

The three buildings are Building 222 (B222), which is a former sewage treatment plant, and Quarters 33 (Q33) and Quarters 34 (Q34). The three buildings are currently abandoned, in significant disrepair, and contain some level of hazardous materials (lead-based paint [LBP], asbestos containing materials [ACM], and/or polychlorinated biphenyl [PCBs]). In addition to the demolition, the VA would remediate lead-contaminated soils surrounding Q33 and Q34 and would restore the sites to existing grade with fill, loam, and native seed cover.

The Draft EA analyzes the potential impacts of two alternatives: Alternative 1, the No Action Alternative, and Alternative 2, the Proposed Action Alternative. The Draft EA evaluated the potential direct and indirect impacts associated with the demolition and remediation on natural, cultural, and human resources.

The Draft EA is available for a 30-calendar-day public review period ending on 27 April 2025, and is available electronically below. A copy is also available at the Maine State Library at their temporary location located at 242 State Street, Augusta, ME. Please submit any comments via email to vamainepublicaffairs@va.gov or via U.S. Postal Service to Douglas Willhite, GEMS Program Manager/Industrial Hygienist, Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330. Written comments on the Draft EA must be postmarked by 27 April 2025.

If you have questions on this notice or the Draft EA contact Doug Willhite by email or mail at the above addresses.