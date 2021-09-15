Togus VA Medical Center – campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Campus map
Coming soon!
Directions
Northbound:
- Take exit 109 (Augusta)
- Bear right off the exit ramp following State Route 17 east
- At first rotary, take 2nd right continuing on State Route 17 east
- Proceed over Memorial Bridge
- Bear right as you leave bridge, continue on State Route 17 east
- At traffic light turn left and continue on State Route 17 for 4 miles
- Togus entrance on the right
Southbound:
- Take exit 113
- Stay straight on State Route 3/State Route 9/U.S. Route 202 East for 3 miles
- Turn right at the fourth traffic light, which is Church Hill Road
- Continue straight about 3/4 mile and through a traffic light (State Route 105 intersection)
- Stay straight on the same road which now becomes Cony Street Extension for 1/2 mile
- Turn left at next traffic light onto State Route 17 east and continue straight for 2 miles
- Togus VA Medical Center entrance is on the right
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
44°16'48.54"N 69°42'15.20"W
Address (for GPS only):
Togus VA Medical Center
810 Eastern Avenue
Augusta, Maine 04330
Intersection:
North Main Street and VAMC Rd.