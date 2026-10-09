VA Manchester health care
At VA Manchester Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH 03104-7007
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Manchester health care
Events
Come for the coffee, stay for the connections!
When
Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. ET