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You won’t be able to create a new account for ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR for part of this weekend. If you already have 1 of these verified accounts, you can still sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and any other VA online service. Thank you for your patience.

Start time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET
End time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

VA Manchester health care

At VA Manchester Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH 03104-7007

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

High angle view of the medical center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Manchester health care

Events

Come for the coffee, stay for the connections!

When

Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. ET

Get updates from VA Manchester health care