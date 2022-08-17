Art for Vets Family Days
When:
Sat. Aug 20, 2022, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Currier Museum of Art
150 Ash St
Manchester , NH
Cost:
Free
Masks: Only surgical style masks are allowed inside of the Medical Center. Masks are available at patient entrances if they are needed.
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
Starting on April 14th, 2022, the Pease Air National Guard Base will have ongoing construction through at least June. This will impact gate entry. Detour signs will direct drivers down Nashua Ave over to Newmarket St. to gain entry to the back of the parking lot. This is expected to add three (3) minutes to the average drive time. We ask that you please plan accordingly.
When:
Sat. Aug 20, 2022, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Currier Museum of Art
150 Ash St
Manchester , NH
Cost:
Free