Granite State PACT Act Summer VetFest

Logo for Summer VetFest

Veterans are encouraged to join us for some summer fun and learn about the PACT Act.

When:

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Manchester VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Veterans and families are encouraged to join us at the Manchester VA Medical Center for a fun-filled event.   There will be a live radio broadcast, yard games, a military and first responder vehicle display and so much more!  PACT Act information will be available, enrollment/eligibility, and toxic exposure screenings.  

We hope to see you there. 

