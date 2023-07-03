Granite State PACT Act Summer VetFest

The Main Entrance (Eagle Entrance) at the Manchester VA Medical Center is undergoing construction. Effective June 15 through October 23, 2023, this entrance will be closed.

Please use the Primary Care Entrance (Mountain Entrance) during this time. All guest services remain available. If you require assistance or have mobility issues, please call our shuttle team at (603) 493-8392, Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Get updates on affected services and facilities