Granite State PACT Act Summer VetFest
Veterans are encouraged to join us for some summer fun and learn about the PACT Act.
When:
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans and families are encouraged to join us at the Manchester VA Medical Center for a fun-filled event. There will be a live radio broadcast, yard games, a military and first responder vehicle display and so much more! PACT Act information will be available, enrollment/eligibility, and toxic exposure screenings.
We hope to see you there.