Women Veterans Health Clinic Groundbreaking
When:
Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET
Where:
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
All Veterans exposed to toxins/hazards while serving our nation at home or abroad are now eligible for VA health care. This includes Veterans who served in the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any combat zone after 9/11.
The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs
