Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) PACT Act Claims Clinic for all Veterans and Survivors

PACT Act Claims Clinic

When:

Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

71 Hobbs Street, Third Floor

Conway, NH

Cost:

Free

This event is walk in only, no appointments scheduled. Please call Lindsay Pratt-Bluemle, LCSW
with questions at extension 5320.

VBA can assist with the following: service connection claims, updates, questions, evidence submissions, letters of intent, PACT Act questions, and benefit program questions.

Last updated: