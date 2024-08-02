Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Clinic for all Veterans and Survivors
Veterans Affairs PACT Act
When:
Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
630 West Main Street, Suite 400
Tilton, NH
Cost:
Free
VBA can assist with the following: service connection claims, updates, questions, evidence submissions, letters of intent, PACT Act questions, and benefit program questions.
This event is walk in only, no appointments scheduled. Please call Shannon Libby, LCSW with questions at 603-624-4366 ext. 5617.