Healthy Teaching Kitchen
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods
When:
No event data
Where:
Training and Education Room, 1st Floor
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
Registration is helpful for meal planning, please call 603.624.4366 Ext. 206407
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.
On the Menu: Rice and Beans