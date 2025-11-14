The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods

Registration is helpful for meal planning, please call 603.624.4366 Ext. 206407

On the Menu: Rice and Beans