Skip to Content

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

When:

No event data

Where:

Training and Education Room, 1st Floor

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

Registration is helpful for meal planning, please call 603.624.4366 Ext. 206407

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

 

On the Menu:  Tuna Casserole

Other VA events

Last updated: 