Caregiver Resource Fair
Caregiving Connects Us, Community Strengthens Us
When:
No event data
Where:
Solarium, Basement level
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
- In-person resource fair
- Learn about resources available to support Veterans and their Caregivers
For more details, call 603-624-4366 extension 206895
Participants
Caregiver Support Program Team, Geriatrics Extended Care, Suicide Prevention, Primary Care Social Work, Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator, Spinal Cord Injury/Disease, Visual Impairment Service Team, Chaplain Services, Whole Health, VA Eligibility, NH Veteran Service Officers, Alzheimer’s Association, Dreams for Marines, and more.