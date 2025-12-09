Skip to Content

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Taught by a registered dietitian and a chef from our Food Service Team

When:

Tue. Dec 23, 2025, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Training and Education Room, 1st Floor

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

Registration is helpful for meal planning, please call 603.624.4366 Ext. 206407

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

 

On the Menu:  Pantry Pasta

