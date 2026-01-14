Veterans Tele Town Hall with VA Manchester, White River Junction (NH), and VBA

This is an online event.

Veterans will receive a telephone call notification providing information the day before the event.

On Jan. 21, Veterans will receive a second call to JOIN the virtual, telephone town hall.

New Hampshire enrolled Veterans with VA Manchester and White River Junction will have an opportunity to speak with VA medical center leadership and the Veterans Benefits Administration, Manchester Regional Office, with questions.

Please join in the discussion and we look forward to hearing from you!

If you have any questions, send an email to: Lori.Flynn@va.gov.