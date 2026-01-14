Veteran Donors Blood Drive with the American Red Cross
Be a HERO and make your appointment today at redcrossblood.org by search sponsor code "VAMANCHESTER"
When:
Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Solarium
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
This event is open to all Veterans to donate blood. The American Red Cross is offering those who donate a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in California!
Be a HERO and make your appointment today at redcrossblood.org by search sponsor code "VAMANCHESTER"
For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-