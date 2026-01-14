Skip to Content

Veteran Donors Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

Be a HERO and make your appointment today at redcrossblood.org by search sponsor code "VAMANCHESTER"

When:

Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Solarium

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

This event is open to all Veterans to donate blood.  The American Red Cross is offering those who donate a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in California!

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-)

