Veteran Donors Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

Be a HERO and make your appointment today at redcrossblood.org by search sponsor code "VAMANCHESTER"

This event is open to all Veterans to donate blood. The American Red Cross is offering those who donate a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in California!

Be a HERO and make your appointment today at redcrossblood.org by search sponsor code "VAMANCHESTER"

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1- )