Specialty Social Work Resource Fair
Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Training and Education Room
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Free
For more information contact: Adrienne Cameron, LICSW
Veterans and their family members, caregivers, and VA employees come learn about specialty care services at one convenient stop in the medical center.
Social workers from across specialties from pain management, Veteran home care, and behavioral health to spinal cord injuries and geriatrics to name a few. Check it out!