Specialty Social Work Resource Fair

Resource Fair

When:

Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Training and Education Room

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

For more information contact: Adrienne Cameron, LICSW at

Veterans and their family members, caregivers, and VA employees come learn about specialty care services at one convenient stop in the medical center.

Social workers from across specialties from pain management, Veteran home care, and behavioral health to spinal cord injuries and geriatrics to name a few. Check it out!

