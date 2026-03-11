Skip to Content

Vietnam War Welcome Home

Join us in honoring our Vietnam Veterans

When:

Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1461 Hooksett Road

Suite B7

Hooksett, NH

Cost:

Free

Join us in honoring our Vietnam Veterans

 

Guest Speaker: Staff Sergeant Ryan Pitts, Medal of Honor Recipient Serving in the US Army from 2003-2009, Pitts is one of the nine living Medal of Honor recipients from the War in Afghanistan. Join us in welcoming this New Hampshire native as  he speaks on honoring our veterans and service members, and the readjustment process.

Other VA events

Last updated: 