Vietnam War Welcome Home
Join us in honoring our Vietnam Veterans
When:
Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1461 Hooksett Road
Suite B7
Hooksett, NH
Cost:
Free
Guest Speaker: Staff Sergeant Ryan Pitts, Medal of Honor Recipient Serving in the US Army from 2003-2009, Pitts is one of the nine living Medal of Honor recipients from the War in Afghanistan. Join us in welcoming this New Hampshire native as he speaks on honoring our veterans and service members, and the readjustment process.