Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Clinic for all Veterans and Survivors
Hosted by the Tilton VA Clinic
When:
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
630 West Main Street, Suite 400
Tilton, NH
Cost:
Free
This event is walk-in only, no appointments scheduled. Please call Lisa Fortson, LICSW with questions at
VBA can assist with the following: service connection claims, updates, questions, evidence submissions, letters of intent, PACT Act questions, and benefit program questions.