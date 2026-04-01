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Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Clinic for all Veterans and Survivors

Claims Clinic for all Veterans and Survivors

When:

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

71 Hobbs Street, Third Floor

Conway, NH

Cost:

Free

This event is walk-in only, no appointments scheduled. Please call Katie Hodge, LCSW with questions at .

VBA can assist with the following: service connection claims, updates, questions, evidence submissions, letters of intent, PACT Act questions, and benefit program questions.

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