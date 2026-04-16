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16th Annual VA2k Walk & Roll

Join us for the 16th Annual VA2k Walk & Roll

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Solarium, Basement Level

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

For more information contact, Laura.Shannon@va.gov or call

  • Promotes healthy activity for Veterans and employees
  • Supports homeless Veterans
  • Takes place rain or shine
  • Voluntary donations of nonperishable food items and new clothing accepted

 

Wear red, white, and blue to celebrate America's 250th birthday


 

Other VA events

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