16th Annual VA2k Walk & Roll
Join us for the 16th Annual VA2k Walk & Roll
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Solarium, Basement Level
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
For more information contact, Laura.Shannon@va.gov or call
- Promotes healthy activity for Veterans and employees
- Supports homeless Veterans
- Takes place rain or shine
- Voluntary donations of nonperishable food items and new clothing accepted
Wear red, white, and blue to celebrate America's 250th birthday