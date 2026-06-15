Advance Care Planning Workshop for Veterans and Caregivers
Join us
When:
Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1st Floor, Training and Education Room
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
Please call Julie McCabe, LICSW, at
Meet with VA Social Workers and your peers to share experiences related to the process of planning for future health care needs, known as “advance care planning.”
Discussion includes:
- How to complete a living will
- Identify people you trust to make health care decisions for you if you cannot communicate them yourself
- Goals and next steps toward completing an advance directive form