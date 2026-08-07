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Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall

When:

Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Telephone

Telephone

Robocall

Telephone, NH

Cost:

Free

The Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall requires Veterans to be enrolled in VA Manchester.  The Tele-Town Hall automatically reaches Women Veterans through an automated phone call.  

To enroll prior the event, contact Women Veterans Program Manager Laura Caisse at or Laura.Caisse@va.gov.

Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall is a chance to connect with the Womens Health Clinic Care Team and receive facility updates.  

There will be an opportunity for questions and answers.  

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