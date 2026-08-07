Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall
When:
Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Telephone
Telephone
Robocall
Telephone, NH
Cost:
Free
The Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall requires Veterans to be enrolled in VA Manchester. The Tele-Town Hall automatically reaches Women Veterans through an automated phone call.
To enroll prior the event, contact Women Veterans Program Manager Laura Caisse at
Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall is a chance to connect with the Womens Health Clinic Care Team and receive facility updates.
There will be an opportunity for questions and answers.