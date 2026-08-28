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VA Manchester healthcare orientation Open House

We invite you to VA Manchester to explore the variety of resources and services available for Veterans and their caregivers.

When:

Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Eagle Entrance Lobby

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

We invite you to VA Manchester to explore the variety of resources and services available for Veterans and their caregivers. Join us for our Healthcare Orientation Open House to learn more! The following departments will have representatives there to answer your questions.

  •  Community Care
  • Eligibility
  • My HealtheVet
  • Pain Clinic
  • Mental Health
  • Social Work
  • Primary Care
  • Specialty Care
  • Women's Health
  • Pharmacy
  • Urgent Care
  • And more!

 

Flu vaccines will be offered onsite for Veterans, no appointment needed!

Other VA events

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