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Advance Care Planning Workshop for Veterans and Caregivers

Meet with VA Social Workers and your peers to share experiences

When:

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Solarium (Ground Floor)

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Discussion includes:

  • How to complete a living will
  • Identify people you trust to make health care decisions for you if you cannot communicate them yourself
  • Goals and next steps toward completing an advance directive form

 

For more information, or to register, call Julie McCabe, LICSW, at

Meet with VA Social Workers and your peers to share experiences related to the process of planning for future health care needs, known as “advance care planning.”

Other VA events

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