Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Clinic for all Veterans and Survivors

Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Claims Clinic for all Veterans and Survivors

Please call Katie Hodge, LCSW with questions at .

VBA can assist with the following: service connection claims, updates, questions, evidence submissions, letters of intent, PACT Act questions, and benefit program questions.



This event is walk-in only, no appointments scheduled.