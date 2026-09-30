Healthy Teaching Kitchen-“ Focusing on Your Plate & Healthy Portions”

To Sign Up: Please call the Nutrition Department at

Come Cook with Us!

Not to mention… taste testing delicious healthy recipes!



Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides Veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice with cooking demonstrations to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy foods.

Who Can Attend?

Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans.

Is There a Cost?

If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to HTK cooking classes.