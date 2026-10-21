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Caregiver Resource Fair

Serving Veterans Supporting Caregivers-United in Purpose

When:

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Solarium

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

For more details, call

  • In-person resource fair
  • Learn about resources available to support Veterans and their Caregivers

 

Participants

  • Caregiver Support Program Team
  • Geriatrics Extended Care
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Primary Care Social Work
  • Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator
  • Chaplain Services
  • Whole Health
  • Audiology
  • Office of Community Care
  • VA Eligibility
  • Veterans Benefits Administration
  • NH Veteran Service Officers
  • Dreams for Marines
  • and more

 

Other VA events

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