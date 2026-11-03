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International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Join fellow survivors of suicide loss for a day of connection, understanding, and hope through shared experience.

When:

Sat. Nov 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Solarium

718 Smyth Road

Manchester, NH

Cost:

Free

For details, contact Victoria Bagshaw, LICSW, at

Join fellow survivors of suicide loss for a day of connection, understanding, and hope through shared experience.  A Manchester and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention welcome you to join us.

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