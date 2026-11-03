International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
Join fellow survivors of suicide loss for a day of connection, understanding, and hope through shared experience.
When:
Sat. Nov 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Solarium
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH
Cost:
Free
For details, contact Victoria Bagshaw, LICSW, at
Join fellow survivors of suicide loss for a day of connection, understanding, and hope through shared experience. A Manchester and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention welcome you to join us.