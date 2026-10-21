2,000 New Hampshire Veterans find a way to serve again, this time through research

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Manchester, NH - Two thousand Veterans from the Manchester VA Medical Center have now joined the Million Veteran Program (MVP), VA’s largest research effort.

MVP is working to improve Veteran lives by studying how genes, lifestyle, military experiences, and exposures affect health. Over 1,125,000 Veterans across the nation have already joined MVP.

“Many of the Veterans I’ve enrolled in MVP are joining not only for their own benefit but for the benefit of future generations,” stated Julie Duszlak, MVP local site research coordinator. “Joining allows their life experiences, health challenges and years of service to guide research that improves health care.”

Every Veteran makes a difference in our research

Thanks to the over 1 million Veterans nationwide, including more than 2,000 Veterans who have joined MVP in the Granite State, we understand certain health conditions better than ever before.

Already, we have supported the largest genetic studies to date on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression, and heart disease. Other areas we’re researching include tinnitus, cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, Gulf War Illness, endometriosis, and suicide prevention.

What it means to join the Million Veteran Program

Joining MVP involves:

• Filling out surveys through the mail or online about health and lifestyle

• Providing a blood sample, either by mail or in-person at a participating VA facility

• Granting MVP secure access to health records on an ongoing basis

• Agreeing to future contact by MVP for additional research opportunities

Veterans in New Hampshire can join MVP by visiting the Manchester VA Medical Center, Monday through Thursday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The facility’s MVP office is located on the first floor at the Primary Care waiting area.

Visit www.mvp.va.gov to learn more or call to schedule an appointment. Participation in MVP is entirely voluntary.

