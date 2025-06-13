75 years proud of a defining mission

PRESS RELEASE

June 13, 2025

Manchester , NH — In the summer of 1950, a hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire opened its doors on July 2 at 2:00 p.m., marking a significant moment for the Veterans Administration and most importantly Granite State Veterans.

“Today’s dedication of the Veterans Administration hospital in Manchester brings to reality the dreams, hopes and plans of many public-spirited persons and organizations who worked long and patiently for its materialization,” stated Dr. George O. Pratt, hospital manager during the dedication ceremony as listed in the program.

“We shall endeavor at all times to provide the finest of care to the Veterans who will be hospitalized here, to the end that they will return to their families and work, completely recovered as far as medical science will permit, in the shortest time possible,” added Pratt.

On June 6, 2025, the medical center celebrated its diamond anniversary with an open house and PACT Act event. The schedule of events included historical presentations and tours of Smyth Tower, time capsule contributions, a luncheon accompanied by red, white, and blue treats, as well as the most unique aspect of the diamond jubilee—toxic exposure screenings.

Over seven decades later, the organization has changed its name to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the facility is called the Manchester VA Medical Center. The foundation of commitment to serve the brave men and women who have selflessly served our nation remains the same—with compassion and personalized Veteran-centric health care.

“Seventy-five years is more than a milestone—it is a testament to the vision, dedication, and resilience of every person who helped build this legacy,” stated Vose. “As we honor our past, we carry its lessons forward, continuing to grow with the same spirit that brought us here.”

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to the VA staff and volunteers who helped make our PACT Act and 75th anniversary such a memorable event for Veterans and each other. The teamwork we showcase every day continues to build our legacy of care, excellence, and service for Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors,” shared Vose. “Here’s to another 75 years!”

Happy Anniversary.

For additional historical Manchester VA Medical Center information, click here. https://www.va.gov/manchester-health-care/about-us/history-of-the-manch…