Bottles, booties, and parenthood duties

PRESS RELEASE

June 13, 2025

Manchester , NH — When walking into the waiting area, it was not the typical check-in area you would imagine at a medical center.



One side of the room was almost floor to ceiling with boxes and bags filled to the brim with a variety of baby items—making Santa’s elves look like they were taking a vacation during busy season.

On the other side of the room, primary-and pastel-colored tablecloths anchored with balloons filled the space with a sense of occasion.

The only item missing from the room were the 21 Veteran families moments away from entering the space for the 8th Annual VA Manchester Baby Shower held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

The baby shower is hosted annually by the Women Veterans Program Manager Laura Caisse with the help of community partners and VA staff.

“This is our eighth year providing this resource for Veteran families and it is growing each year,” shared Caisse.

“What makes this baby shower unique is that not only do the participants receive many essential baby items and get to connect with one another, but to also connect with us, the VA, but it provides an opportunity for these Veteran families to connect with one another, share stories, and share advice,” added Caisse.



Dr. Basava Vallabhaneni, the medical center’s deputy chief of staff, welcomed expecting parents or those who had a baby in 2025, to the event.

“This is a day filled with love, laughter, and excitement as we come together to celebrate Veteran families who have embarked, or are about to embark, on one of life’s most meaningful journey—parenthood.”

The baby shower included a variety of classic baby shower games from baby bottles and diapers to Baby Jeopardy, as well as refreshments and snacks.

As the female body goes through changes during and after pregnancy, Dr. Melissa Martinez-Adorno, gynecology and women’s health medical director, discussed health care topics and answered questions in group format or for individuals over the two-hour event.

“An area for new parents that can cause concern is ensuring the baby car seat is properly installed,” said Caisse. “We invite the Manchester Police Department to join us at the baby shower to talk with us and also encourage parents to have the officer check their car seat for proper installation or help install the car seat received at the baby shower.”

The annual baby shower embraces VA’s wrap-around care for Veterans and their families in a comprehensive and thoughtful manner encouraging communication and education.

“This special event is a wonderful opportunity to shower these families with all the care and support they deserve,” shared Vallabhaneni.