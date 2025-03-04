Bridging the gap for Veteran employment opportunities

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2025

Manchester , NH — The Manchester VA Medical Center hosted a Veteran Job and Information Fair, Feb. 26, 2025, to host an all-inclusive resource event ranging from career opportunities, vocational resources, and Veteran-specific support and well-being services.

"You know, when you ask why these events are important for Veterans, it's more than just a day out,” shared Kelvin Stuart, vocational rehabilitation counselor. “It's about finding that sense of camaraderie again, something a lot of us miss when we leave service.”

“Imagine, you're surrounded by people who get it. They understand the shared experiences, the unspoken things, the unique challenges we face. It's a chance to reconnect with that brotherhood and sisterhood, to know you're not alone,” added Stuart.

Stuart, an Army Veteran himself, is a VA employee with over 13 years of experience. He serves Veterans through the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program, mental health recovery, and vocational efforts. He spearheads the quarterly job fairs helping to bring Veterans and employers together—each looking for a valuable connection.

“Think of it like this,” shared Stuart. “After serving, you can feel like you're trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. Civilian life isn't always easy to navigate. These events, they're like a bridge. They help smooth that transition, provide a support network, and remind us that our service matters, that we're still part of something bigger. It's therapeutic, finding that sense of purpose again.”

Over 50 Veterans attended the job fair with 12 employers on-site interested in the unique skills and qualities Veterans can bring to their organizations.

According to Stuart, the employers want to hire Veterans for a multitude of reasons such as their leadership, teamwork, discipline, work ethic, adaptability, and problem-solving skillsets, as well as the valuable technical skills and training gained during their service that directly transfer to civilian jobs in various industries.

“We are so appreciative of the employers, recruiters, and resource providers who participated with us to support Veterans and help them transition into rewarding careers,” shared Stuart. “These job fairs are a one-stop shop for Veterans seeking employment and support. They aim to ease the transition from military to civilian life by providing the tools and resources necessary for success.”

“If a Veteran wants to connect with this program, it's simple,” emphasized Stuart. “Veterans can have their providers put in a consult or self-refer to the CWT program. Don't hesitate to reach out. We're here to help you find that connection, that support, and that sense of belonging."

The next VA Manchester Veteran Job and Information Fair is slated for June 25, 2025. All Veterans are welcome to participate. For more information on the CWT Program or how to get involved, contact Kelvin Stuart at Kelvin.Stuart@va.gov or 603-624-4366, extension 206921.