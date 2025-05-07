Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Winslow receives VA Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing

PRESS RELEASE

May 7, 2025

Manchester , NH — The Department of Veterans Affairs held the Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement in Nursing Programs Ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 6, 2025.

VA Manchester’s Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Jennifer Winslow, the medical center’s chief nursing officer, garnered the prestigious Advancement of Nursing Programs Nurse Executive Role honors.

“The annual VA Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing is an honor bestowed upon the best of the best across our nation’s VA health care professionals,” said Interim Medical Center Director Julie Vose. “The VA is the largest single employer of nurses. This award highlights the impact Chief Nursing Officer Winslow is having on innovative and transformative changes throughout the career field and for Veteran-centric care at the Manchester VA Medical Center and our clinics throughout the Granite State.”

The VA Secretary's Awards for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs is given to individual VA nurses whom their colleagues have nominated for outstanding service to Veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The nurses have displayed the best characteristics and the highest level of dedication to their profession and are highly deserving of the honor bestowed upon them. The annual ceremony began in 1984, and is conducted each May, during National Nurses Week to recognize their contributions to Veteran care.



The nomination package for Winslow captured best practices she implemented at the Manchester VA Medical Center such as clinical operations, project management, and systems redesign efforts—all the while advocating for nurses.

“Jennifer’s servant leadership is evident throughout the daily impact our nurses demonstrate every day with Veterans,” said Vose. “Our nursing team is committed to exceptional standards, continuing education, and compassionate care during a patient’s health care journey.”

Winslow developed a five-year strategic plan ensuring every aspect of nursing care is standardized in the daily care of Veterans, which includes all clinical departments, pharmacy, hospital education, sterile processing, informatics, and social work services.

“We are very fortunate to have Jennifer as a part of the executive leadership team. The advancement of nursing programs and milestones makes a tangible difference while enhancing communications, education, and Veteran care throughout VA Manchester and the New England Healthcare System,” shared Vose.

“We offer our sincerest congratulations to Jennifer for her dedication to ensuring high-quality, patient-driven care is provided to our nation’s Veterans,” added Vose.

