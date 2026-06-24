Manchester VA Medical Center celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Freedom 250 Veteran event

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2026

Manchester, NH - The Manchester VA Medical Center honored America’s 250th anniversary by hosting the “Celebrating America, Celebrating Veterans” event on June 18 as part of the national Freedom 250 campaign. The event connected Veterans with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and health care services.

“It’s a moment to thank Veterans and recommit to the ideals they have safeguarded for 250 years,” stated Medical Center Director Kevin Forrest.

Staff from the Veterans Benefits Administration Manchester Regional Office, the Vet Center, and the medical center joined forces for this comprehensive event. Veterans received assistance with disability claims, education benefits, health care enrollment, toxic exposure screenings, eligibility questions, identification cards, women Veterans health education, and suicide prevention resources.

A live broadcast of “Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath” enabled executive leadership, providers, and subject matter experts to share information with Veterans statewide who could not attend in person.

“Together, we made it convenient for Veterans to connect with us to help answer any questions or provide assistance at a one-stop shop to help them receive the benefits and health care they have earned and deserve,” said Forrest.

VA staff dressed in patriotic red, white and blue to celebrate the occasion and demonstrate their ongoing commitment to Veterans.

“Today is another example of dedicated staff providing support, sharing resources, and building relationships with Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors,” stated Forrest. “As the Veterans Health Administration marks 80 years of health care excellence, we want Veterans to know we understand their needs and will continue to honor them and recognize their service every day.”

The event highlighted America’s 250th anniversary by honoring those who have defended the nation’s freedom and carried its ideals forward.

For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/manchester-health-care or call .



