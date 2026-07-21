Manchester VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Manchester, NH - Manchester VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Manchester VA Medical Center in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Install chillers for Building 1

Radon mitigation



"This funding enables Manchester VA Medical Center to further enhance and update our facility, ensuring it stays secure, efficient, and well-prepared to deliver exceptional care to New Hampshire Veterans," stated Executive Director Kevin Forrest.



Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

$229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

$11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: