News Releases for VA Manchester health care.

May 30, 2024 Hundreds of Veterans, family members, caregivers, and community members from across the Granite State traveled near and far to attend the Manchester VA Medical Center’s Memorial Day Ceremony, May 27, 2024, to honor and remember America’s fallen heroes.

May 23, 2024 For the eighth consecutive year, the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

May 08, 2024 VA Manchester Healthcare System senior leadership presented the DAISY Award to Registered Nurse Gwynne Gamache, a primary care nurse case manager on April 29, 2024, for her extraordinary and compassionate patient care.

April 29, 2024 VA Manchester Healthcare System held a Women Veterans Health Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony, April 24, 2024, at the Manchester VA Medical Center to a well-attended crowd.

April 22, 2024 The Manchester VA Medical Center recognizes 86 volunteers, April 21-27, in observance of National Volunteer week for the 8,000 plus hours they have contributed toward caring for Veterans.

April 12, 2024 A free event for Veterans seeking guidance on the PACT Act of 2022 (also known as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act) takes place April 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 816 in Littleton, New Hampshire

April 12, 2024 Veteran suicide prevention coalitions are being developed in your communities. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) identified reaching Veterans in their hometowns extends the reach to connect with Veterans through support with our community partners.

March 13, 2024 VA Manchester hosted a resource and information event March 6, 2024, to draw attention to the signs and symptoms of colon cancer as well as screening options to help save lives.

March 05, 2024 Today, VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.