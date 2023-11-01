News releases
Hundreds of Veterans, family members, caregivers, and community members from across the Granite State traveled near and far to attend the Manchester VA Medical Center’s Memorial Day Ceremony, May 27, 2024, to honor and remember America’s fallen heroes.
For the eighth consecutive year, the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.
VA Manchester Healthcare System senior leadership presented the DAISY Award to Registered Nurse Gwynne Gamache, a primary care nurse case manager on April 29, 2024, for her extraordinary and compassionate patient care.
VA Manchester Healthcare System held a Women Veterans Health Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony, April 24, 2024, at the Manchester VA Medical Center to a well-attended crowd.
The Manchester VA Medical Center recognizes 86 volunteers, April 21-27, in observance of National Volunteer week for the 8,000 plus hours they have contributed toward caring for Veterans.
A free event for Veterans seeking guidance on the PACT Act of 2022 (also known as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act) takes place April 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 816 in Littleton, New Hampshire
Veteran suicide prevention coalitions are being developed in your communities. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) identified reaching Veterans in their hometowns extends the reach to connect with Veterans through support with our community partners.
VA Manchester hosted a resource and information event March 6, 2024, to draw attention to the signs and symptoms of colon cancer as well as screening options to help save lives.
Today, VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
Today, the Manchester VA Medical Center announces it will recognize and honor Veterans from Feb. 12-16, 2024, during National Salute to Veteran Patients by visiting with medical center patients, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to give to all Veterans.