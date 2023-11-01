News releases
“Homeless outreach is easily the most powerful part of my job,” shared Ronald Lorek, Jr., Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) program peer support, VA Manchester Healthcare System.
Manchester VA Medical Center senior leadership presented the DAISY Award to Rosemary Rufo, a registered nurse case manager, Jan. 10, 2024, for her extraordinary and compassionate care to a Veteran.
As a young man growing up in Massachusetts, Alfred Pinell’s life changed when he received a letter in the mail March 15, 1943, stating his country needs him—and many others—to fight and protect our nation.
Veteran Nelson Hutchings arrived on time for his scheduled doctor’s appointment but was quickly diverted to a different location as the logistical planning of the operation was underway.
Shawn Rice, Safety and Emergency Management chief, recently graduated from the 2023 Leadership VA (LVA) Cohort Class. He is one of 95 leaders from across the VA enterprise recently recognized for completing the program.
The Manchester VA is pleased to announce Dr. Robert Zwolak received honors for his outstanding service to his medical facility and community during an awards ceremony held October 17, 2023.
300 Veterans and counting benefit from New Hampshire TeleAudiology
The Manchester VA is pleased to announce the establishment of the Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program in New Hampshire.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Health, Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) visited the Granite State June 7, 2023, to visit the Manchester VA Medical Center and promote innovative health care for veterans.
Hundreds of Veterans, family members, caregivers, and survivors from across the Granite State traveled near and far to attend the Manchester VA Medical Center’s Memorial Day Ceremony, May 29, 2023, to honor and remember America’s fallen heroes.