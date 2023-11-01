News Releases for VA Manchester health care.

January 30, 2024 “Homeless outreach is easily the most powerful part of my job,” shared Ronald Lorek, Jr., Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) program peer support, VA Manchester Healthcare System.

January 16, 2024 Manchester VA Medical Center senior leadership presented the DAISY Award to Rosemary Rufo, a registered nurse case manager, Jan. 10, 2024, for her extraordinary and compassionate care to a Veteran.

December 08, 2023 As a young man growing up in Massachusetts, Alfred Pinell’s life changed when he received a letter in the mail March 15, 1943, stating his country needs him—and many others—to fight and protect our nation.

November 03, 2023 Veteran Nelson Hutchings arrived on time for his scheduled doctor’s appointment but was quickly diverted to a different location as the logistical planning of the operation was underway.

October 27, 2023 Shawn Rice, Safety and Emergency Management chief, recently graduated from the 2023 Leadership VA (LVA) Cohort Class. He is one of 95 leaders from across the VA enterprise recently recognized for completing the program.

October 20, 2023 The Manchester VA is pleased to announce Dr. Robert Zwolak received honors for his outstanding service to his medical facility and community during an awards ceremony held October 17, 2023.

October 06, 2023 300 Veterans and counting benefit from New Hampshire TeleAudiology

August 17, 2023 The Manchester VA is pleased to announce the establishment of the Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program in New Hampshire.

June 09, 2023 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Health, Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) visited the Granite State June 7, 2023, to visit the Manchester VA Medical Center and promote innovative health care for veterans.