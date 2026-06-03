News releases
News Releases for VA Manchester health care.
October 11, 2022
Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at the Manchester VA Medical Center VA Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th from 10am to 2pm.
July 15, 2022
After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manchester VA Medical Center Dental Clinic has reopened.
July 1, 2022
VA is billed for care Veterans did not receive
May 24, 2022
Today, the Manchester VA Medical Center (VAMC) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
March 29, 2022
The Manchester VA is holding a public information meeting regarding the Loop Rd. construction project.
January 18, 2022
The Manchester VA Medical Center is pleased to announce the opening today of our Urgent Care Center. The new Urgent Care Center will provide Veterans with a state-of-the-art facility, offering increased safety and infection prevention capability.