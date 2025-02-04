VA Manchester Healthcare System recognizes hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients week

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2025

Manchester , NH — The VA Manchester Healthcare System recognizes and honors hospitalized Veterans as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients week

Since 1978, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) designates the week of Valentine’s Day, from Feb. 9-15, 2025, to commemorate Veterans by facilitating visits to those who are hospitalized, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards.

Local commemoration efforts include coffee and cocoa carts, cards from local schools and organizations, and baked good donations from our community partners, and much more during the week.

“We are very grateful to collaborate with our Veteran Service Organizations, community partners, and the general public to give thanks to our Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week,” said Acting Medical Center Director Julie Vose. “If you are unable to schedule a visit, we would encourage you to mail Valentine’s Day cards to our medical center to show your gratitude for their service to our nation.”

In fiscal year 2024, schools, community groups, and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 500 Valentine’s Day cards to the Manchester VA Medical Center. Additionally, more than 20 community organizations and 100 volunteers contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans.

To send Valentine’s Day cards to Veterans, mail to Manchester VA Medical Center, ATTN: CDCE, 718 Smyth Road, Manchester, New Hampshire, 03104.

In addition to donations, and as a complement to in-person volunteer assignments, VA provides volunteers with flexible virtual assignments.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting www.volunteer.va.gov or call Voluntary Service Specialist Robyn Romaniak at 603-624-4366 extension 201852 or email Robyn.Romaniak@va.gov.