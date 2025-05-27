VA Manchester honors America’s fallen heroes during Memorial Day Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2025

Manchester , NH — The Manchester VA Medical Center held a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor, remember, and pay tribute to America’s military members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Hundreds of Veterans, family members, survivors, and community members from across the Granite State attended the ceremony May 26, 2025.

“Memorial Day is a sacred day for America,” stated Acting Manchester VA Medical Center Director Julie Vose. “It’s dedicated to all service members who gave their lives when duty called them to defend our nation.”

Added Vose, “On this Memorial Day, let us pledge not only to remember the fallen, but to live lives worthy of their sacrifice. Let us support one another as a community. Let us speak their names and let us ensure that their legacy continues.”

The heartfelt ceremony is a labor of love for VA employees, spearheaded by Stella Lareau, chief of Civic Engagement and Community Development, and a team of dedicated medical center staff and community leaders joining together to recognize the legacy of our fallen heroes and continued support for Veterans.

Guest speakers in this year’s program included New Hampshire’s Gov. Kelly Ayotte, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Manchester City Mayor Jay Ruais, and congressional delegation members.

The memorial ceremony also pays tribute to Granite State Veterans who lost their lives over the past year to remember them and provide comfort to family members with a remembrance rose and tolling of the bell.

“If these walls could talk [medical center], there would be instances of incredible sorrow and loss, but also of hope and resiliency enabled through empathy, kindness, and healing—both physically and mentally,” said Vose. “Together, we are here today to gather in solemn remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.”

A wreath presentation led by Director Vose asked attendees to pause and reflect for lives lost and to embrace Gold Star family members. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard framed the wreath laying, followed by the conclusion of the event with the Manchester West High School Marching Band playing Taps.