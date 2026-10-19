Pharmacy Residency Program
Welcome to the VA Manchester Healthcare System!
Our 12-month, ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program offers a unique ambulatory care-dominant setting with experiences in both primary care and specialty clinics. Our enthusiastic clinical pharmacist preceptors hold prescribing authority, practice at the top of their license, and provide strong precepting and mentorship engagement. VA Manchester is a teaching site for local pharmacy schools including Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services (MCPHS) and University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy (URI). Come join a residency program that is designed to develop residents into confident clinicians!
A Few of Our Amazing Preceptors
Residency Program Directors
Jessica Putney PharmD, BCPP
PGY-1 Residency Program Director
VA Manchester health care
Email: Jessica.putney@va.gov
Kristyn Anderson PharmD, CDCES
PGY-1 Residency Program Coordinator, Acting Chief of Pharmacy
VA Manchester health care
Email: Kristyn.anderson@va.gov
Current and Past Residents
Current
Paige Boggis, PharmD
- Graduated from University of New England, May 2026
- Why VA Manchester:
- “I really enjoyed how ambulatory care was a nice mix of community and clinical and it allowed me to make connections with patients and provide them deeper care that I otherwise wouldn’t be able to do. Having a family and close circle of Veterans in my life, I wanted to give back to their community in a way that can make a difference and I found that perfect mix at VA Manchester!”
- Future Plans / interests
- Ambulatory care in primary care or mental health and stay on at the VA if the opportunity presents itself
Brianna Prive, PharmD
- Graduated from University of New England, May 2026
- Why VA Manchester:
- “I was drawn to the VA originally because of my interest in ambulatory care and the autonomy pharmacists have. I had a really positive experience in my interview and felt that the VA would be a good fit for me.”
- Future Plans / interests
- Primary care but is open-minded to interests changing through residency
Past
2025 – 2026
Hayley Davidson, PharmD - Psychiatric Clinical Pharmacist, Northern Light Acadia Psychiatric Hospital, Bangor, ME
Upcoming Recruitment Events for the 2027-2028 Academic Year
October 15 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. EST: New England Residency Showcase at MCPHS Boston, in person
November 4, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. EST: Federal Pharmacy Residency Virtual Showcase. Our program meeting link is available here
November 10, 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. EST: ACCP x SNPhA Virtual Residency Showcase. Registration and time-slot selection are available through the showcase website
Tentative -December 8, 1:00 p.m.-4:00p.m. EST: ASHP Residency Showcase, in person at the Midyear Clinical Meeting