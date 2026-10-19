Our 12-month, ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program offers a unique ambulatory care-dominant setting with experiences in both primary care and specialty clinics. Our enthusiastic clinical pharmacist preceptors hold prescribing authority, practice at the top of their license, and provide strong precepting and mentorship engagement. VA Manchester is a teaching site for local pharmacy schools including Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services (MCPHS) and University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy (URI). Come join a residency program that is designed to develop residents into confident clinicians!