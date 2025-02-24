Manchester VA Regional Benefit Office

Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment (VRE) services are available at the Norris Cotton Building, 275 Chestnut Street, 5th Floor. Visitors seeking assistance from the Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis at the Manchester RO. Make a virtual or in-person appointment on Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment. If you're having difficulty using the VERA application , please contact us at .

Parking is limited. On-street parking is available. The parking lot behind the building is permit only. Many of our visitors choose to be dropped off or use public transportation. We are in the Norris Cotton Building across from the Hillsborough County Court House. Use the main entrance on Chestnut Street. After you clear security, take the elevator to the 5th floor.

We're conveniently located near public transportation routes. There are many stops around the Regional Office. Please review the Manchester Transit Authority site to plan your trip