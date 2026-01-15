Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Pacific Islands health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Mailing address

Manila VA Outpatient Clinic

1501 Roxas Boulevard

1302 Pasay City, MM, Philippines

Main phone numbers

Call Center Agents are available Mondays thru Fridays (except U.S. and authorized Philippine holidays) from 8:00AM to 3:00PM