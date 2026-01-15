Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at Manila VA Outpatient Clinic for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Pacific Islands health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Mailing address
Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
1501 Roxas Boulevard
1302 Pasay City, MM, Philippines
Main phone numbers
Call Center Agents are available Mondays thru Fridays (except U.S. and authorized Philippine holidays) from 8:00AM to 3:00PM
- Within Manila: 8-550-3888, select Option 2
- Domestic but Outside Metro Manila: 02-8-550-3888, select Option 2
- Philippine Toll-Free: #MyVA (#6982), select Option 2 (Smart/Globe/PLDT carriers only)
- From the United States: +1
Option 2
- International: 011-632-8-550-3888, Option 2
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information.
Phone: 707-606-8763
Email: Armenthis.lester@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
Fax:
8-550-3964
Mail:
Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
1501 Roxas Boulevard
1302 Pasay City, MM, Philippines
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181