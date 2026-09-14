Manila VA Clinic
The Manila VA Outpatient Clinic Manila VA (OPC) is the only VA facility located in a foreign country. The eligibility criteria to receive medical services for Veterans living or traveling outside the United States are different than for Veterans located in the United States and its territories. The Manila VA OPC and VA Foreign Medical Program (FMP) provide medical care to Veterans only for their VA-rated, service-connected disability, or any disability associated with and held to be aggravating a VA-rated, service-connected disability (in accordance with 38 U.S.C. 1724 and 38 C.F.R. 17.35).
Location and contact information
Address
1501 Roxas Boulevard, NOX3 Seafront Compound
Pasay City, PH 01302
Phone numbers
Main phone:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
1501 Roxas Boulevard
Pasay City, PH 01302
Main phone: +63(2) 8550-3888 or +63(2) 8846-7121
VA benefits hotline: 800-827-1000
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Note: Manila VA OPC is closed on all major US and Philippines Holidays.
Our Audiology Clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of audiology treatment, which includes:
Audiology
- Ear Cleaning
- Impedance Testing
- Hearing evaluation
- Tinnitus assessment
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Ototoxic monitoring
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our heart specialists perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Noninvasive monitoring for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs)
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, allergies, warts, and fungal and bacterial skin conditions
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Asynchronous store-and-forward consultations
- Advice and possible referrals for minor and major dermsurgical procedures like Mohs micrographic surgery, excision, and cryosurgery
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure and help you track your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Internal medicine
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of Veterans across the spectrum from health to complex illness.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Mental health offers outpatient and telehealth services. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being and behavior. Our goal is to help you take charge of your treatment and live a full and meaningful life.
Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Mental health social work
- Substance use disorders
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
- Traumatic brain injury
- Sleep disturbances
- Psychiatric rehabilitation
- Behavioral medicine
- Women's mental health
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide outpatient services for diseases and disorders that affect your nervous system and muscles. Our neurologists interpret and correlate results of outside studies like electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other, and electromyographic (EMG) nerve function studies to measure the connections and function of the nerves and muscles to clinical findings. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), spinal cord disorders, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Migraine, other types of headaches, and vertigo
- Other neurological conditions
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or autoimmune conditions
- Evaluation of tumors and cancers in and around the eye
- Evaluation of ocular manifestation of systemic diseases like use of hydroxychloroquine etc and anti TB drugs
- Evaluation of eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or autoimmune conditions
- Evaluation and management of optical defects of the eyes excluding refractive surgery
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Guide you to the departments and resources you need
- Communicate your ideas, complaints, and compliments to the appropriate managers
- Make sure health care system leaders are aware of patterns in patients' complaints, concerns, and requests
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of unused/expired medicines
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer general care plans that include diagnosis, education, and treatments. Our services include:
- Chest x-ray and physical examination to monitor common conditions like lower respiratory infections, asthma, and COPD.
- Education on how to use inhalers and other devices to improve breathing.
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Rheumatology helps provide diagnosis and plans treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders such as arthritis, lupus, scleroderma and other rheumatic diseases.
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social workers are here to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with almost any need. We support and assist with finances, housing, and treatment. Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Homelessness
- Case management and care coordination
- Crisis intervention
- Advanced directives
- Returning service member care
- Post-9/11 Veterans (OEF, OIF, OND) transition and care management services
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
- Intimate partner violence support
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:
- Information about intimate partner violence care coordinators outside the Philippines.
- Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy, and legal services located in the Philippines and in the United States and her territories.
- Referrals to and coordination with other VA treatment providers
- Interventions for Veterans who use violence in their intimate relationships
Learn more about intimate partner violence
- Provide information about caregiver support assistance outside the Philippines
- Assistance navigating the VA system by providing information and resource coordination
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide Prevention Care Coordinators
- Suicide Prevention Case Managers
- Gun safety locks
Learn more about suicide prevention at Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.
We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Arthritis
- Mental health
- Metabolism
- Diabetic education
- Pulmonary
- Social work
- Gastroenterology
- Internal Medicine