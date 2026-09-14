Manila VA Clinic

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Social workers are here to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with almost any need. We support and assist with finances, housing, and treatment. Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

Homelessness

Case management and care coordination

Crisis intervention

Advanced directives

Returning service member care

Post-9/11 Veterans (OEF, OIF, OND) transition and care management services

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

Counseling and rehabilitation

Mental and behavioral health services

Family benefits counseling and assistance

Referral assistance

Intimate partner violence support

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:

Information about intimate partner violence care coordinators outside the Philippines.

Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy, and legal services located in the Philippines and in the United States and her territories.

Referrals to and coordination with other VA treatment providers

Interventions for Veterans who use violence in their intimate relationships

Learn more about intimate partner violence