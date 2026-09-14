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Manila VA Clinic

The Manila VA Outpatient Clinic Manila VA (OPC) is the only VA facility located in a foreign country. The eligibility criteria to receive medical services for Veterans living or traveling outside the United States are different than for Veterans located in the United States and its territories. The Manila VA OPC and VA Foreign Medical Program (FMP) provide medical care to Veterans only for their VA-rated, service-connected disability, or any disability associated with and held to be aggravating a VA-rated, service-connected disability (in accordance with 38 U.S.C. 1724 and 38 C.F.R. 17.35).

Location and contact information

Address

1501 Roxas Boulevard, NOX3 Seafront Compound
Pasay City, PH 01302

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
VA Manila Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Manila VA Regional Office

1501 Roxas Boulevard

Pasay City, PH 01302

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: +63(2) 8550-3888 or +63(2) 8846-7121

VA benefits hotline: 800-827-1000

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Note: Manila VA OPC is closed on all major US and Philippines Holidays.

Our Audiology Clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of audiology treatment, which includes:

Audiology

  • Ear  Cleaning
  • Impedance Testing
  • Hearing evaluation
  • Tinnitus assessment
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Ototoxic monitoring

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases

Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our heart specialists perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:

  • Noninvasive monitoring for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs) 

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers

Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:

  • Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
  • Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, allergies, warts, and fungal and bacterial skin conditions
  • Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions
  • Referrals for complex conditions
  • Asynchronous store-and-forward consultations
  • Advice and possible referrals for minor and major dermsurgical procedures like Mohs micrographic surgery, excision, and cryosurgery

Endocrinology

Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions

We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:

  • Measure the level of various hormones in your body
  • Measure and help you track your blood glucose level
  • Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders

Internal medicine

Your internal medicine physician (internist) guides your care and connects you with the treatments and services you need.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of Veterans across the spectrum from health to complex illness.

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Mental health offers outpatient and telehealth services. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being and behavior. Our goal is to help you take charge of your treatment and live a full and meaningful life. 

Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
  • Mental health social work
  • Substance use disorders
  • Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
  • Traumatic brain injury
  • Sleep disturbances
  • Psychiatric rehabilitation
  • Behavioral medicine
  • Women's mental health
  • Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke

Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide outpatient services for diseases and disorders that affect your nervous system and muscles. Our neurologists interpret and correlate results of outside studies like electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other, and electromyographic (EMG) nerve function studies to measure the connections and function of the nerves and muscles to clinical findings. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:

  • Neuropathy (nerve damage), spinal cord disorders, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
  • Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
  • Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
  • Migraine, other types of headaches, and vertigo
  • Other neurological conditions

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:

  • Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
  • Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or autoimmune conditions
  • Evaluation of tumors and cancers in and around the eye
  • Evaluation of ocular manifestation of systemic diseases like use of hydroxychloroquine etc and anti TB drugs
  • Evaluation of eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or autoimmune conditions
  • Evaluation and management of optical defects of the eyes excluding refractive surgery

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Guide you to the departments and resources you need
  • Communicate your ideas, complaints, and compliments to the appropriate managers
  • Make sure health care system leaders are aware of patterns in patients' complaints, concerns, and requests
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of unused/expired medicines

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer general care plans that include diagnosis, education, and treatments. Our services include:

  • Chest x-ray and physical examination to monitor common conditions like lower respiratory infections, asthma, and COPD.
  • Education on how to use inhalers and other devices to improve breathing.

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

  • X-ray

Rheumatology

Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus

Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Rheumatology helps provide diagnosis and plans treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders such as arthritis, lupus, scleroderma and other rheumatic diseases. 

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social workers are here to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with almost any need. We support and assist with finances, housing, and treatment. Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Homelessness
  • Case management and care coordination
  • Crisis intervention
  • Advanced directives
  • Returning service member care
  • Post-9/11 Veterans (OEF, OIF, OND) transition and care management services

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance
  • Intimate partner violence support

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:

  • Information about intimate partner violence care coordinators outside the Philippines.
  • Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy, and legal services located in the Philippines and in the United States and her territories.
  • Referrals to and coordination with other VA treatment providers
  • Interventions for Veterans who use violence in their intimate relationships

Learn more about intimate partner violence

  • Provide information about caregiver support assistance outside the Philippines
  • Assistance navigating the VA system by providing information and resource coordination

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide Prevention Care Coordinators
  • Suicide Prevention Case Managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more about suicide prevention at Manila VA Outpatient Clinic

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.

We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Arthritis
  • Mental health
  • Metabolism
  • Diabetic education
  • Pulmonary
  • Social work
  • Gastroenterology
  • Internal Medicine

Learn more about telehealth

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